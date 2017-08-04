Interest rates to slowly become reasonable: Arun Jaitley

will "slowly" become "reasonable", Finance Minister said on Wednesday, a day after the RBI cut by 0.25 per cent.



He also said that the government insurer LIC has come out with a pension scheme to offer fixed rate of interest to investors.



A day after the RBI cut the interest rates, Jaitley said lending rate of 14-15 per cent will make India uncompetitive in the global market and industry cannot invest at such higher"Slowly will become reasonable," he said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a debate on the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017.He added that pension funds are safeJaitley said the government has taken steps to offer stable to investors so that they are not lured into chit fund schemes, which attract investors by offering a meagre 1-1.5 per cent higher than what is given by banks.He said at a time when was running high at 10 per cent bank deposit rates were high at 9 per cent. But loans were extended by banks at 14-15 per cent and with such high global industrial will not come in.Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, the minister that the government has brought a pension scheme for senior citizens and retired persons that guarantees 8 per centPrime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the (PMVYY) in December last year which was launched in May and offers senior citizens 8.3 per cent fixed rate of return.He defended the State Bank of India's decision to cut on saving accounts of less than Rs 1 crore, saying the move was in sync withHigh on savings and fixed deposits was during a time when was 10-11 per cent and sluggishness was setting in the economy. So when the lending rate came down, so did savings account, Jaitley said.The Reserve Bank, in its third bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal, yesterday had reduced the repo rate after a gap of almost 10 months by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent.The new repo rate at 6 per cent is the lowest in six- and-a-half years. The last rate cut was effected in October 2016.Finance Ministry had said that the rate cut is an important step to achieve sustained growth consistent with moderate and India's potential.The government had been pitching for a rate cut to boost economic growth amid retail falling to a historic low of 1.54 per cent in June.

