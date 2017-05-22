Negotiating the transitory pangs

With 40-odd days to go for GST, experts share insights on do's and don't in the new tax regime

migrating to the regime. While one may be legally liable to be registered if the goods or service falls above the threshold limits, registration otherwise gives the opportunity to avail of the credits and pass on the same to the customers by charging output tax. Though the registration rules are finalised, few fundamental aspects are still open for discussion/debate. The provisions require registration from where the services are provided. In case of renting of immovable property, if the landlord and the property which has been let out are in different states, whether one registers in the state where the premises are located or the state where the landlord resides? Similar issues are also encountered in other sectors like IT/ITes, banks and NBFCs wherein the services are rendered from multiple locations.(Along with inputs from Pankit Shah)However, the proposed valuation rules provide for few exceptions, particularly in cases of intra-company/ related-party transactions. In such cases, declared invoice value would be accepted only where the recipient is eligible to claim credit of charged. In cases where credit is not available, would be applicable on Open Market Value (OMV). OMV is defined to mean full value of money payable by the recipient to obtain such goods/ services, where the supplier is not related and price is the sole consideration. While in case of goods, OMV can be generally ascertained, it is relatively much difficult to find a comparable value in case of services.Further, it is not clear as to whether the value declared in such transactions shall be accepted as such where the recipient is subsequently required to reverse credit. For example, cases where goods are lost / destroyed or used as free samples/ gifts, for which credit is specifically denied. At the time of supply, generally such goods cannot be identified and hence it would be a challenge if the authorities were to question the declared value in such cases.The other major challenge arises in case of intra-company cross charges (from one office to another) as they are deemed to be ‘distinct persons’. It is not clear as to whether the expenses such as salary of employees, depreciation etc need to be mandatorily included or only third-party costs need to be considered.Also, where the ‘consideration is not wholly in money’, the value shall be OMV of such supplies. Few years ago, the Supreme Court a Fiat India case, had held that even extraneous factors such as ‘desire to penetrate the market’ could also be a consideration for excise duty purposes. In absence of any clarification to the contrary, the possibility of dispute on this account cannot be ruled out.since there is uncertainty over various matters and there may not be sufficient time to be ready for the new regime. While it has been said time and again that would be beneficial for businesses, timely planning and preparation would help manage the change optimally. Businesses that have not yet completed the enrolment for migration to must complete the enrolment process when the common portal reopens on June 1. Businesses must make necessary technology upgradation, such as revising the particulars of invoice, updating vendor master list with registration number of suppliers, return formats, registers etc to facilitate state-wise compliances.that seamless input credit is available to recipients of supplies. Those who do not file timely returns in the specified formats will have to forgo input tax credits. For any delinquency on part of suppliers with respect to payment of taxes and filing of returns can lead to denial of credit to recipients of such supplies. No input tax credits are available for payments made in advance and businesses may have to match timing of delivery of goods and services with payments for the same to balance their books. Even though input credit will be reversed for those who do not make payments within three months, this does not prevent the eventual upheaval of cash flows for many.Since input credits will be available only for goods and services used “in the furtherance of business”, establishments will have to take pains to bifurcate input services received for business purposes and those received otherwise. Similarly, where input supplies are utilised for both taxable as well as exempt supplies, credit will be available only for services utilised in taxable supplies. Input credits on capital goods shall not be provided where depreciation has been claimed on the tax components.With the set-off of input credit being a pivotal element under GST, it will be in the best interest of businesses to understand these provisions in detail.