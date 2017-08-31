Till March, Rs 2,000 notes made up 50% of all notes

Till March 2017, Rs 2,000 notes made up half of the total notes in circulation, while Rs 500 notes were sharply down compared to the year-ago period, explaining the difficulties faced by people in carrying on their day-to-day activities. But, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did ramp up the supply of Rs 100 notes, partly because it released old bank notes into the market. RBI’s annual report showed that as of March, Rs 2,000 notes made of Rs 6.57 lakh crore of the total notes in circulation, which was 50.2 per cent of Rs 13.1 lakh crore of notes issued so far. The total ...