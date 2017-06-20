Uttrakhand based bullion refineries benefit from GST

refineries in the excise free zone of will be in an advantageous position in comparison to those in other areas of the country (domestic tariff area) in the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

The incidence of tax on them will be lower by 78 basis points in the regime.

Rudrapur in houses 17-18 refineries, which work on dore bullion, or unrefined imported gold. There are about 37 such refineries in the country, the rest of them in the domestic tariff area.

Currently, refineries in zones pay a (CVD) of 8.75 per cent and 0.2 per cent entry tax, making the total 8.95 per cent. Compared to that, the domestic tariff area refineries pay a CVD of 9.35 per cent. Now under the GST, which will be three per cent for both types of refineries, Uttarakhand-based refineries will get 52 per cent of the central component, which is half of the three per cent GST, as refund. This means their net will be 2.22 per cent, while other refineries will pay three per cent.

has offered an excise holiday for five years to attract investment, and, as a result, refineries have set up shop in the state in the past three years.

Even after the excise duty was levied on gold by the Centre last year, refineries were better-placed than other refineries.

The GST, which will come into force in July, will subsume all special tax benefits.

Refineries in Uttarakhand, when approached, did not comment on the matter.