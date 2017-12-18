Himachal Pradesh election results: BJP leads in 41 seats, Congress in 23

The BJP is set to take power in Himachal Pradesh with its candidates on a victory lap in 41 of the 68 seats in the Assembly elections. The party won its first seat by defeating cabinet Minister Prakash Chaudhary on Monday.

BJP's Inder Singh Gandhi defeated Chaudhary from Balh in Mandi district with a big margin.



Trends from the other counting centres across the hill state showed the was ahead in 23 constituencies, while the BJP was leading in 41 seats and smaller parties and independents had inched ahead in all others seats.

The needs 35 seats to control the Himachal Assembly.

State BJP spokesperson Ganesh Dutt told IANS: "We have crossed the half-way mark. This clearly indicates we are going to form the government in the state."

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (Arki) and his son Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla Rural) were, however, ahead of their BJP rivals.



State BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti and BJP Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal trailed to the from Una and Sujanpur seats.

A total of 337 candidates contested the November 9 election. A total of 37,83,580 people voted in the hill state — a record 75.28 per cent polling.

The and the BJP contested in all the 68 constituencies. Most exit polls had predicted the BJP's return to power with a majority.

The state has alternately elected and BJP since 1985. In 2012, the won 36 seats and the BJP 26.

