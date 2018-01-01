At least 12 killed in Iran clashes as anti-govt stir escalates: TV reports

JUST IN
5 Islamic State terrorists killed in Afghan air raids
AP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Protests in a street of Tehran on Saturday. Videos shared on social media showed thousands marching in towns of Iran. Photo: Reuters

At least 12 people have been killed in the ongoing protests in Iran, and armed protesters have tried to take over police stations and military bases, state TV reported today.

The protests began on Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.


The state TV report said 10 were killed during clashes last night, without elaborating. Two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late Saturday.

"Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," state TV reported.

Earlier today, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Hedayatollah Khademi, a representative for the town of Izeh, as saying two people died there last night.

He said the cause of death wasn't immediately known. Many in Izeh, some 455 kilometers southwest of Tehran, have hunting rifles in their homes.

Iran yesterday blocked access to Instagram and the popular messaging app Telegram used by activists to organize.
President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged the public's anger over the Islamic Republic's flagging economy, though he and others warned that the government wouldn't hesitate to crack down on those it considers lawbreakers.

