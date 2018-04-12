France has proof Assad regime used chemical weapons: Macron

French said on Thursday that he had evidence that were used in rebel-held enclave of Douma in and that the regime of was guilty, reiterating that attacking is necessary.

Macron was one of several Western leaders to enter the diplomatic crisis following last week's attack on Douma, which left 70 people dead, including 40 who showed signs of exposure to chemical toxins, news reported citing a report by the

"We have were used and that it was the regime who used them," said Macron in a televised interview with TF1 broadcaster. "We will have decision to take in due course."

Last week, an attack on Douma left at least 70 people dead, of which 40 showed signs of exposure to

urged against "any steps which could lead to an escalation of tensions". Also on Thursday, the was to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis, the reported.

One of Macron's closest allies, German Angela Merkel, distanced her country from the prospect of joining in any military action against

" will not take part in possible military action, on which no decisions have yet been taken," she told a press conference alongside Danish

She also added that would continue to support measures to show that use of was "unacceptable".

British was said to be organizing a Cabinet meeting to discuss the steps her country would take if US followed through on his threats to strike

Trump warned and on Wednesday that he was readying missile strikes on in retaliation for the attack.

He had also blamed Russian as well as for "backing Animal Assad" and warned they would have a "big price to pay".

Both the Syrian regime and its main backers and have denied responsibility for the and insist "there is a Western conspiracy" aimed at justifying military action in