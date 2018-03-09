Shell, Blackstone to jointly bid for $10 bn US shale assets of BHP: Report

-
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Shell and Blackstone's offer will only be one of several credible proposals that BHP will receive for its US shale operations, Sky News said, citing banking sources.
BHP, Shell and Blackstone declined to comment.
Private equity companies have been active buyers of US shale producing assets in recent years. This week, Devon Energy
BHP's acreage is located adjacent to assets controlled by Shell and Anadarko Petroleum Corp
Anadarko did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Steve Pastor, BHP's president for petroleum operations, said this week the company would consider swapping certain onshore oil and gas assets with competitors' offshore assets as part of its effort to exit US shale operations.
BHP, the world's largest miner, said last month it expected to receive initial bids for the operations in the June quarter.
The company last year said it would exit its underperforming US shale oil and gas business after coming under pressure from Sydney-based Tribeca Investment Partners to sell the assets.
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has also called for BHP'S exit from shale to free up capital.
