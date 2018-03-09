US President on Friday signed two proclamations that impose 25 per cent tariff on imported and 10 per cent on aluminium, a move that is likely to start a global trade war. The contentious tariffs come into effect in 15 days.

Though primarily targeted at the massive and dumping by China, only two countries Canada and Mexico have been exempted from the new import tariff, that too till the time the negotiations are complete.

Other countries would have to negotiate with if they want exemptions from the and import tariff, said as he vowed to slap "reciprocal tariffs" on countries like and if they do not match America's tariff.

signed the proclamations in presence of workers from Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Representative Robert E Lighthizer and economist Peter Navarro, architect of his and policy.

Meanwhile, 11 countries including Japan and Canada signed a landmark trade agreement without the on Thursday in what one minister called a powerful signal against protectionism and trade wars.

The will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 per cent of the global - a total of $10 trillion in gross domestic product. With the United States, it would have represented 40 per cent.

Reiterating that countries including America's "friends and allies" have been fleecing the US and taking away jobs for decades, pledged to impose "reciprocal tax".

"We're going to be doing a programme at some point so that if is going to charge us 25 per cent or if is going to charge us 75 per cent and we charge them nothing. They are 50, they are 75 or they are 25, we are going to be doing the same numbers. It's called reciprocal. It's a mirror of tags. So they charge us 50, we would charge them 50," said in his remarks before signing the two proclamations.

The US President said the stage for the imposition of has been set in the first year of his administration.

"They will charge us 50, we charge them nothing. Doesn't work. So that's called a ... mirror attacks. We will be going to be doing a lot of them," said.

"American companies have not been treated fairly and some American companies frankly have taken advantage of it and gone to other countries and developed in Mexico, massive automobile plants, taking our jobs away and taking our companies down to Mexico to make the cars and then they send them right across the border without tax, without anything," he said.

said a strong and industry are vital to US



"Absolutely vital. is You don't have You don't have a country. Our industries have been targeted for years and years. Decades, in fact, by unfair practices, leading to the shuttered plants and mills, the laying-off of millions of workers, and the decimation of entire communities. That's going to stop," he said.

said the "unfair" practices were not merely an "economic disaster" but a "security disaster" and by signing the two proclamations he was defending America's



"We want to build our ships, we want to build our planes, we want to build our military equipment with steel, with from our country. And now we're finally taking action to correct this long-overdue problem. It's a travesty," he said.

Stating that he wants a lot of coming to the US, asserted that he wants it to be "fair".

"We want our workers to be protected and we want, frankly, our companies to be protected. By contrast, we will not place any new tax on a product made in the USA. So there's no tax if a product is made in the USA. You don't want to pay tax? Bring your plant to the USA. There's no tax," he said.

The action being taken, the president said, follows a nine-month investigation by the Department of Commerce, documenting a growing crisis in US and production that threatens the security of the country. It is also bad or US economically and with jobs, he rued.

called the "aggressive" practices an "assault on our country".

"The American and industry has been ravaged by aggressive practices. It's really an assault on our country. It's been an assault. They know better than anybody. Other countries have added production capacity that far exceeds demand. And flooded the world market with cheap metal that is subsidised by foreign governments, creating jobs for their country and taking away jobs from our country," he said.



has an annual trade deficit of nearly $500 billion with America and ranks 11 among the largest sources of US imports.

"Well, we'll let it happen, but they've got to pay. So trans-shipping, frankly, is a big deal," said as he announced US is going to stop the trans-shipping.

"And they trans-ship, and we're going to accept their product, but it's going to cost a lot of money from the standpoint of the trans-shipper," he added.

"We're in the midst of a big negotiation. I don't know that anything is going to come of it. They have been very helpful. President Xi, I have great respect for. A lot of respect," he said.



China cautioned on Thursday that it was prepared to "make an appropriate and necessary response" should the impose the tariffs.

Referring to a tweet by Tesla head Elon Musk, said charges 25 per cent duty on American cars whereas it is just 2.5 per cent on import of Chinese cars into the



"Very interesting, I saw a tweet, just came in from who's using our wonderful space facilities and did a great job three weeks ago. He said, "For example, an American car going to pays 25 per cent import duty.

"Very interesting, I saw a tweet, just came in from who's using our wonderful space facilities and did a great job three weeks ago. He said, "For example, an American car going to pays 25 per cent import duty.

But a Chinese car coming to the only pays 2.5 per cent. A tenfold difference'," the US President said. "But we're going to cut down the deficits one way or the other. We have a deficit with of at least $500 billion. When you add an intellectual property, it's much higher than that," added.

The import tariffs are also likely to face retaliation from America's top trading partner, the

Britain, currently a member of the EU, criticised the announcement, saying it was the "wrong way" to resolve trade disputes.



"We can deal multilaterally with the overproduction of but this is the wrong way to go about it," Britain's Trade Minister Liam Fox told the live TV audience of a BBC current affairs show, adding protectionism and tariffs never really work.

Fox said he would travel to Washington next week for meetings with US officials about the tariffs and the possible exemptions for America's allies.

Fox argued it was "doubly absurd" to target with tariffs on grounds when it only provided the US with one percent of its imports and made for the American military.

The British industry could be badly hit by the tariffs, with trade body UK saying the tariffs could have a "profound and detrimental impact".