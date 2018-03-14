Wall Street slips as industrials lag fearing the impact of trade tariff

Wall Street's main indexes gave up opening gains on Wednesday as industrial companies continued to suffer from concerns over the impact of new tariffs on trade.

fell nearly 2 per cent, turning the negative, with traders citing continuing fallout from reports on Tuesday that U.S. is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.

"The market is still trying to weigh concerns about tariffs on one hand and understanding how the acts and how he speaks openly and comes up with a different policy in the end," said Robert Pavlik, at

have been the heaviest hit since Trump trailered and then announced tariffs on and aluminium imports earlier this month.

The issue overshadowed China's report that its factory output grew much faster than expected at the start of the year, suggesting the world's second largest may be picking up speed.

The third straight monthly fall in did not speak well of U.S. growth but it cooled any nerves that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more than the three times in 2018.

At 9:59 a.m. ET, the was up 0.08 per cent at 25,027.92. The gained 0.1 per cent to 2,768.29 and the rose 0.02 per cent to 7,512.85. Shares in fell about 3 per cent and those in rival declined 1.7 percent after the Singapore-based chipmaker formally withdrew its bid for Inc but said it would pursue other targets.

shares were up 4.3 per cent after double-upgraded the stock to "overweight" and raised its earnings forecast for the first time in two years.

fell about 14 per cent after the company reported lower same-store sales in the fourth quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,744 to 796. On the Nasdaq, 1,320 issues rose and 1,004 fell.