Mangal Keshav introduces quant-based commodity trading technology

firm Securities Ltd has introduced a first of its kind quant-based trading for commodities including gold, silver, crude oil and agricultural commodities.

Trading largely on the Chicago Board of Trade for agri and on Comex for non-agri trade, the picks up contracts based on market developments and advises the firm to take its positions by either buying or selling. The is also applicable for equity markets.

"This trading has 70-80 per cent success ratio. The guides not only in volatile but also sideways kind of markets," said Chintan Bhagat, the fourth generation entrepreneur and Promoter of Mangal Keshav.

Differentiating quant-based from the algo trade, Bhagat said: "The is based on statistics calculus and probabilities. Our picks up price volume and market activity/participation on real time basis and predicts future price movement. This is a real-time so it helps instant decision making as the system monitors changes minute by minute."

In comparison to other algorithms that tend to work well in certain market conditions and completely fail in others, Mangal Keshav's performs consistently.

While other algorithms rely on a logic such as Elliot Wave Theory as a precondition to work, Mangal Keshav's only uses price and volume as the inputs into the formula. Since these inputs (price and volume) will continue to exist at any point of time, the becomes self-adapting and works perfectly in all market conditions.

"Although the is automatic, it still requires our discretion and that is the beauty of the programme," he added.

Until now, uses the technical analysis and discretion based on fundamental analysis.

Hedge funds across the world have some which they call their "Blackbox" and do best to protect its secrecy, so it is hard to say exactly what others have.

"However, our is one of a kind and has been developed from scratch. Probably no one has a similar algorithm. The gives the ability to look at the market with a different lens that helps objectively see it compared to any other technology," Bhagat added.

From a modest beginning of managing close to Rs 100 crore, the company today manages a portfolio of Rs 330 crore across asset classes in just three years.