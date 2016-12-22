Mangal Keshav introduces quant-based commodity trading technology

Broking
firm Mangal Keshav
Securities Ltd has introduced a first of its kind quant-based trading technology
for commodities including gold, silver, crude oil and agricultural commodities.
Trading largely on the Chicago Board of Trade for agri and on Comex for non-agri trade, the technology
picks up contracts based on market developments and advises the broking
firm to take its positions by either buying or selling. The technology
is also applicable for equity markets.
"This trading technology
has 70-80 per cent success ratio. The technology
guides not only in volatile but also sideways kind of markets," said Chintan Bhagat, the fourth generation entrepreneur and Promoter of Mangal Keshav.
Differentiating quant-based technology
from the algo trade, Bhagat said: "The algorithm
is based on statistics calculus and probabilities. Our technology
picks up price volume and market activity/participation on real time basis and predicts future price movement. This is a real-time algorithm
so it helps instant decision making as the system monitors changes minute by minute."
In comparison to other algorithms that tend to work well in certain market conditions and completely fail in others, Mangal Keshav's algorithm
performs consistently.
While other algorithms rely on a logic such as Elliot Wave Theory as a precondition to work, Mangal Keshav's algorithm
only uses price and volume as the inputs into the formula. Since these inputs (price and volume) will continue to exist at any point of time, the algorithm
becomes self-adapting and works perfectly in all market conditions.
"Although the algorithm
is automatic, it still requires our discretion and that is the beauty of the programme," he added.
Until now, Mangal Keshav
uses the technical analysis and discretion based on fundamental analysis.
Hedge funds across the world have some technology
which they call their "Blackbox" and do best to protect its secrecy, so it is hard to say exactly what others have.
"However, our algorithm
is one of a kind and has been developed from scratch. Probably no one has a similar algorithm. The algorithm
gives the ability to look at the market with a different lens that helps objectively see it compared to any other technology," Bhagat added.
From a modest beginning of managing close to Rs 100 crore, the company today manages a portfolio of Rs 330 crore across asset classes in just three years.
