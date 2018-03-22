MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,150 mark

Sectoral Indices Top gainers and losers Market at Open At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,188, up 52 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,167, up 12 points Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,305.66 +169.48 +0.51 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,665.51 +45.23 +0.43 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,898.96 -7.67 -0.02 S&P BSE 100 10,571.23 +39.39 +0.37 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,473.00 +5.70 +0.16 (Source: BSE) Today's picks: From NTPC to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Thursday NTPC Current price: Rs 170 Target price: Rs 174 Keep a stop at Rs 168 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 172 and Rs 173. Book profits at Rs 174. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE Trading strategies for volatile banking space Given turmoil in the banking sector, traders will be looking to profit from price swings, as well as trying to hedge high volatility. Every listed bank has highly liquid stocks, and most are available in F&O (futures and options) segment. Typically, a hedger will be looking to use an index like the Nifty or the Bank Nifty to offset volatile bank stock exposures. READ MORE

The benchmark opened largely flat on Thursday tracking their key Asian counterparts.



In the global markets, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, signaling growing confidence US tax cuts and government spending will boost the economy and inflation and lead to more aggressive future tightening.





The US central bank as expected raised its policy rate to 1.50-1.75 per cent, but disappointed currency traders who had bet it was prepared to raise rates four times this year as the jobs market approaches full employment.

The US dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after posting its largest loss in two months when the Fed turned out to be less hawkish than anticipated.

Worries about a potential trade war between China and the United States kept gains in Asian in check.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, with South Korea's Kospi hitting six-week high, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent in early trade.



The US ended slightly lower on Wednesday, with major indexes giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates, while a strong gain in the energy space helped limit losses.



In its first policy meeting under new Fed chief Jerome Powell, the US central bank indicated that inflation should finally move higher after years below its 2% target and that the economy had recently gained momentum.



The Fed also raised the estimated longer-term "neutral" rate, the level at which monetary policy neither boosts nor slows the economy, a touch, in a sign the current gradual rate hike cycle could go on longer than previously thought.



Inflation "is expected to move up in coming months and stabilize" around the Fed's target, the US central bank said.



(with wire inputs)