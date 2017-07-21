RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani announces 1 bonus share for every 1 share held

-
ALSO READSAT adjourns RIL plea against Sebi ban to August 8 RIL to raise Rs 25,000 cr via NCDs to fund expansion RIL promoter entities propose re-structuring of 1.2 billion shares Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 cr for 9th year Nita has built a bigger brand of Mumbai Indian than Reliance: Mukesh Ambani
-
ALSO READ: Jio disruption: Feature phone to cost Rs 0 with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU