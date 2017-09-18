Top picks in a bull market

The scaling of a new high by a broader index, such as the Nifty 50 (the S&P BSE Sensex is not far from its all-time high) is a reflection of the elevated investor sentiment and confidence of the Street. While some market experts say the rally in the stock markets is liquidity-driven, others believe it is already factoring in strong earnings growth, moving forward. Many also believe that the markets are being complacent in assuming possible risks. In this backdrop, stock-picking has become even more important. Research houses are already cautioning investors about the need to be ...