Vivo launches V7 with 24MP selfie camera in India at Rs 18,990

After a successful run of its selfie-focused flagship V7+ in India, Chinese maker on Monday launched V7 with the 24MP selfie and 16MP rear camera for Rs 18,990.

Available in Champagne Gold and Matte Black colours, V7 will reach retail stores from November 25. The device was available for pre-booking orders on Flipkart from Monday.

"With the launch of V7, we are offering consumers another compelling proposition featuring an excellent camera and powerful performance at a competitive price point," said Kent Cheng, chief executive, India.

The device with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM has 5.7 HD "FullView" display and houses 3000mAh battery. The device comes with "Moonlight Glow" and "Face Access" features.

Coming to India in late 2014, has established itself as one of the top brands in India.

According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest "Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q3 2017", is at the fourth position in the country after registering a healthy 153 per cent annual growth.

The company has a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida with a distribution network across the country, both online and offline.

