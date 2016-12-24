Demonetisation: Develop digital spending strategy

In the wake of demonetisation, you would have adopted several digital modes of transactions to deal with the shortage of cash. There is widespread expectation that the shift will make life easier. In reality, it will give rise to a new set of complications. The proliferation of multiple modes of digital money, from credit cards to online wallets, means individuals need a clear strategy in place before begining to use them. Multiplicity of instruments Many instruments are now available for digital payments. First, there is the debit card handed to you as soon as you open a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?