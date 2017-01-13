Won't be surprised if Modi replaces Gandhi on notes: AAP

Reacting sharply to the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calender row, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it "won't be surprising" if Mahatma Gandhi's image is replaced by that of "on currency notes".

leader targeted Prime Minister Modi over the issue saying the move only bolsters his "megalomaniac image".

"It won't be surprising if Gandhi's image is replaced with that of Modi's on currency notes. The whole thing actually demeans and brings down the stature of a prime minister. It does not behove his post. He has reduced himself to a megalomaniac," Pandey told reporters.

Employees and officials of have opposed the move to exclude the image of from the cover of its 2017 wall calendar and diary that show Modi weaving khadi on a large charkha, in the same classic pose as Gandhiji's.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday attacked the Prime Minister over the issue.

"It takes sacrifices of several lifetimes to become a Gandhi. You don't become Gandhi by acting to spin the wheel, you may become a subject of ridicule," he had tweeted in Hindi.