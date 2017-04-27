India one of the best places for global realty investments: Report

The into India rose by three per cent annually in the past two years and they are likely to see a similar trend in 2017 as well, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, a leading property consultancy.

are optimistic about the country's long-term economic potential and this will drive the flow of funds into the sector, it said.

According to the report, most of the global investments in India during 2017 would be made in commercial office assets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

These cities are well-placed to outperform other cities from emerging economies in Asia- Pacific region, said the report by the global services firm.

"The global investment volumes in India amounted to $4,731 million in 2015 and $4,871 million in 2016, indicating a three per cent annual increase and 2017 is expected to mark a similar investment volume," Cushman & Wakefield senior director (research services) said.

Further, the report said the Asia-Pacific region is expected attract nearly 44 per cent of the total $1.4 trillion global investments with India being one of the best places among the emerging markets in this respect. The Asia-Pacific region's sector is expected to garner investments worth $611 billion of the total $1,394.3 billion in the current year.