TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Rice prices rise in India on stronger rupee; stable in Thailand, Vietnam
Business Standard

India one of the best places for global realty investments: Report

Asia-Pacific region may attract 44% of the total $1.4 trillion global real estate investments

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

home, loan, home loan, interest, property, luxury homes, real estate
Photo: Shutterstock

The global realty investments into India rose by three per cent annually in the past two years and they are likely to see a similar trend in 2017 as well, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, a leading property consultancy.

Global investors are optimistic about the country's long-term economic potential and this will drive the flow of funds into the sector, it said.

According to the report, most of the global real estate investments in India during 2017 would be made in commercial office assets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

These cities are well-placed to outperform other cities from emerging economies in Asia- Pacific region, said the report by the global real estate services firm.

"The global real estate investment volumes in India amounted to $4,731 million in 2015 and $4,871 million in 2016, indicating a three per cent annual increase and 2017 is expected to mark a similar investment volume," Cushman & Wakefield senior director (research services) Siddhart Goel said.

Further, the report said the Asia-Pacific region is expected attract nearly 44 per cent of the total $1.4 trillion global real estate investments with India being one of the best places among the emerging markets in this respect. The Asia-Pacific region's real estate sector is expected to garner investments worth $611 billion of the total $1,394.3 billion in the current year.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

India one of the best places for global realty investments: Report

Asia-Pacific region may attract 44% of the total $1.4 trillion global real estate investments

The global realty investments into India rose by 3 per cent annually in the last two years and they are likely to see a similar trend in 2017 as well, according to a report by a leading property consultancy. Global investors are optimistic about the country's long-term economic potential and this will drive the flow of funds into the sector, it said According to Cushman & Wakefield, most of the global real estate investments in India during 2017 would be made in commercial office assets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. Interestingly, these cities are well-placed to outperform other cities from emerging economies in Asia- Pacific region, said the report by the global real estate services firm. "The global real estate investment volumes in India amounted to USD 4,731 million in 2015 and USD 4,871 million USD in 2016, indicating a 3 per cent annual increase and 2017 is expected to mark a similar investment volume," Cushman & Wakefield senior director (research ...
The global realty investments into India rose by three per cent annually in the past two years and they are likely to see a similar trend in 2017 as well, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, a leading property consultancy.

Global investors are optimistic about the country's long-term economic potential and this will drive the flow of funds into the sector, it said.

According to the report, most of the global real estate investments in India during 2017 would be made in commercial office assets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

These cities are well-placed to outperform other cities from emerging economies in Asia- Pacific region, said the report by the global real estate services firm.

"The global real estate investment volumes in India amounted to $4,731 million in 2015 and $4,871 million in 2016, indicating a three per cent annual increase and 2017 is expected to mark a similar investment volume," Cushman & Wakefield senior director (research services) Siddhart Goel said.

Further, the report said the Asia-Pacific region is expected attract nearly 44 per cent of the total $1.4 trillion global real estate investments with India being one of the best places among the emerging markets in this respect. The Asia-Pacific region's real estate sector is expected to garner investments worth $611 billion of the total $1,394.3 billion in the current year.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

India one of the best places for global realty investments: Report

Asia-Pacific region may attract 44% of the total $1.4 trillion global real estate investments

The global realty investments into India rose by three per cent annually in the past two years and they are likely to see a similar trend in 2017 as well, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, a leading property consultancy.

Global investors are optimistic about the country's long-term economic potential and this will drive the flow of funds into the sector, it said.

According to the report, most of the global real estate investments in India during 2017 would be made in commercial office assets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

These cities are well-placed to outperform other cities from emerging economies in Asia- Pacific region, said the report by the global real estate services firm.

"The global real estate investment volumes in India amounted to $4,731 million in 2015 and $4,871 million in 2016, indicating a three per cent annual increase and 2017 is expected to mark a similar investment volume," Cushman & Wakefield senior director (research services) Siddhart Goel said.

Further, the report said the Asia-Pacific region is expected attract nearly 44 per cent of the total $1.4 trillion global real estate investments with India being one of the best places among the emerging markets in this respect. The Asia-Pacific region's real estate sector is expected to garner investments worth $611 billion of the total $1,394.3 billion in the current year.

image
Business Standard
177 22