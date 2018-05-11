ArcelorMittal gives upbeat outlook, beats earnings forecast

By Philip Blenkinsop

(Reuters) - The world's largest steelmaker said the outlook for 2018 had improved after a sharp pick-up in prices and increased iron ore shipments helped it deliver higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday.

The group did not give a specific forecast for its own prospects, but repeated that it saw 2018 global apparent consumption, which takes into account inventory changes, growing by between 1.5 and 2.5 percent.

Demand appeared strong, notably in the United States, and Brazil, and the spread between the price of and its raw materials was healthy, said.

"The outlook for 2018 has strengthened as the year has progressed, with the combination of growing demand and supply-side reform driving higher capacity utilisation rates and globally," said in a statement.

First-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most closely watched by analysts, rose 13 percent year-on-year to $2.51 billion, above the average $2.33 billion expected in a poll of 10 analysts.

said its was 18.2 percent higher than in the first quarter of 2017, with shipments up 1.4 percent. For iron ore, of which it mines more than 50 million tonnes a year, shipments rose 5.5 percent, while prices were down 13.1 percent.

The firm has been a vocal supporter of trade measures against cheap imports into both the and the European Union, where it has the bulk of its operations.

"Comprehensive solution for unfairly trade imports across geographies still required," ArcelorMittal said in an overview of EU and U.S. measures, including the 25 percent import tariffs imposed since March 23 by U.S. Donald Trump, with certain temporary exemptions, such as for EU steel.

