March 12, 2018, Monday
SG balls may be used for ODIs, T20s; umpiring under scanner
The BCCI used SG white for the Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy this season on experimental basis
March 12, 2018, Monday
India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I: Thakur-led Indian bowlers restrict SL to 152/9
India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I match was reduced to 19-overs-a-side affair after over an hour was lost due to rain
March 12, 2018, Monday
Kohli to strike cricket's biggest ad deal, win WC by 2025: Astrologer
Among cricketers who have taken this astrologer's advice are Ganguly, Murali Karthik, S Sreesanth, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Paytm is Umpire partner, 34 Star India brands to sponsor IPL broadcast
Mobile wallet brand is also Title Sponsor of India Cricket; Vivo, Coca Cola and Jio sign on as co-presenting sponsors
March 12, 2018, Monday
After two-Test ban, Rabada vows to change wicket celebration style
Rabada said he would need to avoid getting into close proximity with opponents
March 12, 2018, Monday
England's Ben Stokes pleads not guilty to affray via video link
Stokes and two other men pleaded not guilty to the charge during a 15-minute hearing at Bristol Crown Court, in the southwest of ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Grunt: The best way to boost sports performance and annoy your opponents
A revelatory new study finds that yelling during sports could have greater benefits for performance
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen
A biopic on the tragedy, and miracle, that is hockey wunderkind Sandeep Singh's life will bring him back where he belongs - in ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Hockey: Ireland stun India 3-2 win in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
Ramandeep Singh (10') and Amit Rohidas (26') scored for India while Shane O'Donoghue (24'), Sean Murray (36') and Lee Cole (42') ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
The sensational ascent and expensive descent of a Paris superclub
Thirty years later, Neymar would have much the same effect, the Brazilian turned into the most expensive player on the planet by ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Srinivasan slams Vengsarkar over 'false' allegations about his BCCI tenure
On whose behalf he is talking. What is his motive. Whatever it is, it is not fact
March 09, 2018, Friday
Team captain named, GMR sells 50% stake in Delhi Daredevils to JSW Sports
The IPL franchise from Delhi will now be jointly owned by GMR and JSW Sports
March 09, 2018, Friday
Indian women's hockey team notches 3-1 win over higher-ranked South Korea
Two goals in the first quarter by Gurjit Kaur (2') and Deepika (14') put India in a commanding position
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Dhoni, Kirsten were skeptical about Kohli's selection in 2008: Vengsarkar
Vengsarkar claimed that Dhoni and coach Gary Kirsten were sceptical about the selection.
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Conspiracy to spoil my game: Shami squashes wife's 'domestic abuse' charge
The cricketer's central contract was on Wednesday withheld by the BCCI after his wife accused him of domestic violence and ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
BCCI withholds Shami's contract after wife alleges domestic abuse
The BCCI has taken cognisance of all the reports emerging about Mohammed Shami's personal life, says official
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Forget this year, BCCI yet to pay Ranji Trophy cricketers for previous year
Payment is delayed because of impasse between Vinod Rai-led CoA appointed by the Supreme Court and BCCI
March 05, 2018, Monday
Durban Test: 'Personal insults' root of row between David Warner, de Kock
South African captain Faf du Plessis said the umpires needed to ensure proper behaviour on the field
March 05, 2018, Monday
Coach Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Kohli, says he reminds him of Imran Khan
Shastri signed off by priding that they don't shy away from playing in any condition and never whine
March 04, 2018, Sunday
31-year-old Italy international footballer Davide Astori found dead
According to media reports, Astori, who played 14 times for Italy as a defender, died in his sleep in his team's hotel ahead of ...
