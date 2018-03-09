-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Rolls Royce Club' honours Kerala's adventure tour company
In a first of its kind honour, Kalypso Adventure (KA), an adventure tour company based here, is going to feature in the upcoming ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Saudi mothers can now retain custody of children
In a breakthrough ruling for women in Saudi Arabia, the country has allowed divorced mothers to retain the custody of their ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NCPCR to revise TV show guidelines for child artistes
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is considering the revision of guidelines for child participants ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
To spread message of cleanliness, PM to flag off Swachhagraha Express
To commemorate 100 years of the Champaran Satyagraha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off Swachhagraha Express, an ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Farmers 'crack whip' on Maharashtra government
For the second time in 10 months, Maharashtra farmers cracked the whip on the government to turn spotlight on the grave agrarian ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Australian MP marries partner after parliament proposal
An Australian MP has wed his partner, three months after proposing to him in parliament during a debate on legalising same-sex ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Hindus in Bangladesh fast dwindling: Human rights activist
The Hindus of Bangladesh were dwindling with their strength decreasing from one-third in 1947 to one-fifteenth in 2016, said a ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Horse-drawn carriages face elimination in Myanmar city
Horse-drawn carriages, which have been used as a low-cost means of transportation over the past century in Myanmar's second ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Indian universities on recruitment drive for African students
Indian universities have embarked on a recruitment drive to attract African students into their institutions.
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
World Punjabi Conference lays stress on promoting Punjabi language
Promotion of Punjabi language to instill a sense of pride among those speaking Punjabi and making the youth more aware about the ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Singapore makes world's largest flower basket for Garden Festival
Singapore has made the world's largest flower basket to usher in the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) slated to take place from ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Disabled Delhi artist asks UN for digital 'revolution of inclusion'
A young disabled artist from Delhi has asked UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Miroslav Lajcak to create a "revolution of ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
35,000 people run in largest-ever Jerusalem Marathon
More than 35,000 people, including some 4,000 from outside Israel, ran in the eighth annual Jerusalem Marathon on Friday, the ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Signed Gandhi photo fetches $41,000 at US auction
A rare signed photo of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi fetched nearly $42,000 at an auction in US, while more than ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
3 people taken hostages at veterans home in US
A gunman on Friday took three people hostage at a veterans home in the US state of California.
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Humanitarian convoys finish delivering aid to Syria
Douma, March 10 (IANS/AKI) A convoy entered the town of Douma in Syria's besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta enclave ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
S.Korean actor found dead after sexual assault allegations
South Korean actor Jo Min-ki, who had been accused of sexually assaulting at least eight women and was due to be questioned by ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Ghaziabad's elevated road poroject gets environment clearance
Prestigious elevated road project from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad on Friday got the much-awaited environment ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
PM meets recipients of Nari Shakti award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met and interacted with the recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar awarded in recognition ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
SC allows passive euthanasia of terminally ill (Third Lead)
The Supreme Court on Friday said a person has the "right to die with dignity" and can make an advance "living will" authorising ...
- 'Rolls Royce Club' honours Kerala's adventure tour company
- Saudi mothers can now retain custody of children
- NCPCR to revise TV show guidelines for child artistes
- To spread message of cleanliness, PM to flag off Swachhagraha Express
- Farmers 'crack whip' on Maharashtra government
- Australian MP marries partner after parliament proposal
- Hindus in Bangladesh fast dwindling: Human rights activist
- Horse-drawn carriages face elimination in Myanmar city
- Indian universities on recruitment drive for African students
- World Punjabi Conference lays stress on promoting Punjabi language
You are here » Home » News-IANS » Human Interest-Society