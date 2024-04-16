Small businesses in Uttar Pradesh happy with GST; timely payments a concern

On the outskirts of Meerut, nearly 10 kilometres from the main city, lies the sports goods manufacturing hub where work is in full swing.

Among the many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the area is VATS Sports, whose senior partner, Lokesh Kumar Sharma, praises the Goods and Service Tax (GST) introduced by the government while testing a leather cricket ball.

"It has worked as an accelerator in our nation's progress and smoothed the operations."

The implementation of GST levied a tax of 5 per cent on clothes. "It helped since we had to bear the expense of buying