Force Motors unveils all new version of Gurkha SUV; deliveries in October

Force Motors on Wednesday unveiled the all-new version of its sports utility vehicle Gurkha with deliveries expected to begin from October 15.
The Gurkha 2021 is built on a ground-up modular architecture platform with an all-new wider and longer body, full new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels fine-tuned to achieve the right balance and offer the best in class ride quality on multiple surfaces -- tarmac, rough rural roads and off the road, the Pune-based company said.
The only carryover from the previous generation Gurkha is the Mercedes G-Wagen inspired look and imposing stance, it added.
Aligning with the changing customer expectations and aspirations, we have designed and developed the all-new Gurkha on a ground-up, modular architecture platform and are confident that we shall now be able to appeal to a much wider audience who wish to own a vehicle that is suitable for both daily commutes as well as adventure trips," Force Motors Managing Director Prasan Firodia said in a statement.
The new Gurkha will be available in five colours red, orange, green, grey and white, and the price would be announced in the last week of September post which dealers shall start taking bookings, the company noted.
The vehicle is expected to reach the dealerships in the first week of October and the first deliveries to customers are planned on Dussehra day, it added.
Initially, the all-new Gurkha will be available at select locations in the key markets, Force Motors said.
Thereafter, the footprint will be expanded in a phased manner, it added.
The automaker said it has tied up with Auto Europa India, which has over 6,200 touchpoints for on-road assistance.
The new Gurkha comes with a new BSVI-compliant 2.6 litre 91bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine mated to a five-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission.
The company said it gives the Gurkha ample power to cruise at triple-digit figures on the highways and sufficient low-end torque (250Nm @1400 2400 rpm) to negotiate slopes of 35 degrees in 4x4 low first gear in the crawl mode, and also wade through streams of up to 700mm depth.
It also offers a turning circle radius of 5.65m.
The Gurkha 2021 now comes with airbags for the driver and co-passenger.
It is the only vehicle in this category with full metal top offering best in class security and safety, the company said.
All three passenger seats are ISOFIX compatible seats and ABS and EBD are now offered as standard fitment, it added.
The Gurkha 2021 comes with black interiors, android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation plus true mirroring via USB and charging ports for all four occupants.
The model also comes with various new features like a steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single-piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, among others.
The model also comes with full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam and high-beam), jewel-like, broken circle DRLs and fender-mounted L.E.D indicators.
The four-seater SUV comes with over 500 litres of boot space, air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels as a standard fitment for enhancing off-road capability.
The company said it would also offer a host of custom-made accessories and merchandise to make each Gurkha distinctive.
