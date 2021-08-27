Tata Motors gets NCLT nod for hiving off PVs business into separate entity

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Hindustan Paper Corp under liquidation on directions of NCLT, NCLAT: Govt
Tata Motors: Analysts see up to 66% upside despite chip supply constraints
NCLAT issues notices to CoC, DHFL and Piramal on 63 moons plea
Jaypee insolvency: IRP files Suraksha group's resolution plan with NCLT
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors Ltd (TML) on Friday said it has received approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench to hive off its passenger vehicles business unit into a separate entity.
Earlier in March this year, the shareholders of the company at an extraordinary general meeting convened as per an order of the NCLT had voted and approved the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration.
Subsequently, the matter moved back to the NCLT for a final order.
"We are pleased to inform you that, the Hon'ble NCLT vide its order dated August 24, 2021, has sanctioned the said scheme," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
The company will be filing the said order along with a copy of the scheme with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai within 30 days of the date of receipt of the order, it added.
Tata Motors had said that its passenger vehicles business unit has been valued at Rs 9,417 crore.
Last year, Tata Motors had announced that it would turn its domestic PV business unit into a separate entity and seek a strategic partnership in order to help the unit secure its long-term viability.
The company's management has so far stated that it has not taken a decision on a partner.
Tata Motors has maintained that as part of an overall business reorganisation plan and in order to provide for the optimum running, growth and development of the PV undertaking and its interests, it was necessary to realign the PV business.
This shall help in providing differentiated focus for the PV and commercial vehicle businesses separately and help each of them realise their potential while also unlocking business value and enhanced management focus and operational flexibility in each of the businesses, the company had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor