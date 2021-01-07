Two-wheeler giant Honda's Activa crosses 25 million customer mark

Two-wheeler major Honda2Wheelers India on Thursday said its scooter brand 'Activa' has achieved 25 million customers' mark.

According to the company, 20 years ago when the scooter market in India was fast declining, made its solo entry with its first two wheeler - the 102cc Activa in 2001.

"Powered by true technology leadership and evolution ahead of times, it took the Activa brand 15 years to achieve the initial 1 crore customers in 2015," the company said in a statement.

"As scooter acceptability continued to rise, Activa brand accelerated the Activation of India on the move, and become the first choice of India families. Such is the popularity of the brand that the recent 15 crore customers were added with 3 times the speed i.e. in just five years."

In addition, the company said the brands incredible growth came on the heels of technological advancements that positioned Activa as pioneer in the two-wheeler industry.

"With every new generation of the legend which was born 20 years ago, Activa has introduced Indian riders to advance global technologies ahead of time - be it Combi-Brake System in 2009 (a decade before the norms), Eco Technology (HET) in 2013 or the enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and 26 new patent applications in 2020 Activa 6G."

--IANS

