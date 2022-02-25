Airtel acquires strategic stake in blockchain technology startup Aqilliz

Telecom major Bharti on Thursday announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz, a ' as a Service Company'.

aims to deploy Aqilliz's technologies at scale across its fast growing adtech ( Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App) offerings.

"Bharti Airtel...has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz a as a Service Company under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, subject to applicable statutory approvals," the company said in a statement.

It did not divulge financial details of the deal.

Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom, that integrates differential privacy and federated learning on a distributed digital ledger.

This allows brands to create secure and consent-based solutions to engage with customers in a rapidly-evolving digital economy that's becoming increasingly decentralised, the statement added.

