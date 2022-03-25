Airtel demos 5G scope; recreates Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup innings

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Is the worst over for Vodafone Idea stock?
Jio joins Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, goes for 20% hike in tariffs
Voda Idea: Fund infusion not enough; stock can dip up to 22%, say analysts
Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,231 cr; ARPU rises 5.2% QoQ
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday showcased the possibilities of 5G era, as it harnessed immersive video technology using the next generation network, to recreate in-stadia experience of Kapil Dev's legendary 175-run inning from the 1983 cricket World Cup.
Airtel also demonstrated a live 5G-powered hologram as the legendary cricketer's virtual avatar interacted with the audience in real-time from a remote location.
"Using cutting-edge immersive video technologies over its high-speed 5G test network, Airtel recreated the in-stadia experience of Kapil Dev's famous 175 not-out vs Zimbabwe during the 1983 cricket World Cup," Airtel said in a release.
The demo brought to life key moments from the match which had no actual video footage due to a strike at that time by TV technicians.
With over 1 Gbps of internet speed, more than 50 concurrent users had a highly personalised 4K video experience of the match on 5G smartphones with real-time access to multiple camera angles, 360-degree in-stadia view, shot analysis and statistics.
Airtel carried out the demonstration at its Network Experience Center in Manesar (Gurugram) using Ericsson 5G gear over 3,500 MHz band test spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecom.
During the demo, a 5G-powered virtual avatar of Kapil Dev appeared on the stage and interacted with the audience and walked them through the key moments of his inning.
Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said that gigabit speeds and millisecond latency of 5G is set to transform the way entertainment is consumed.
"With today's demonstration, we have only scratched the surface of the infinite possibilities of 5G and highly personalised immersive experiences in the digital world. With 5G based holograms, we will be able to transport virtual avatars to any location, and this will be a game changer for meetings and conferences, live news, and will have so many other use cases," Sekhon said.
Airtel said it is fully prepared for 5G amid the emerging digital world, and is building a robust pipeline of innovative use cases for India.
Sharing his experience, Kapil Dev added: "I am simply amazed by the power of 5G technology and seeing my digital avatar interact with my fans as if I am actually there."
Earlier this year, Airtel had demonstrated the country's first 5G experience over a live 4G network. It has also demonstrated its rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.
Spectrum auctions are slated to be held in 2022 to facilitate the roll-out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers.
The market is gearing-up for the roll-out of 5G services that will usher in ultra high-speed internet and spawn new-age services and business models. Telecom regulator's recommendations on spectrum pricing and other modalities are expected to come soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU