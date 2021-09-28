American Airlines, IndiGo sign codeshare agreement

-
ALSO READ
GoAir bets on ultra-low-cost carrier model to consolidate market position
Pakistan allows Afghan airline to operate Islamabad-Kabul flights
Covid-19: Nepal allows 'special flights' to evacuate stranded foreigners
Singapore: Ensure passengers carry negative Covid-19 report, airlines told
German airline Lufthansa gets green light to resume flights to Russia
-
American Airlines and IndiGo on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement which allows the former to sell seats on the Indian carrier's flights operating on 29 routes.
"The codeshare, which will require U.S. and Indian governments' approvals, is expected to begin in October, as American launches new service between New York (JFK) and Delhi on October 31 this year and between Seattle (SEA) and Bengaluru on January 4, 2022," the joint statement mentioned.
The one-way codeshare agreement will place American's code on 29 of IndiGo's domestic routes, providing a convenient option for American Airlines customers to travel within India after landing in Bengaluru or Delhi.
This means that once the one-way codeshare agreement comes into force, American will be able sell seats -- on its distribution system -- of IndiGo flights on the 29 selected routes.
In a two-way codeshare agreement, each airline on its distribution system can sell seats of other's flights.
Currently, IndiGo has a two-way codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines and a one-way codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways.
Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer, American Airlines, said: "Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India."
"Today we're adding 29 new routes to our map as a result of this agreement, providing customers with even more options around the globe," Raja mentioned.
IndiGo is India's largest airline by number of passengers carried. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline operates more than 1,100 daily flights, connecting 70 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU