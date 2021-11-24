Apple temporarily halts online sales in Turkey after currency crash

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Could a $10-million system have saved lives in Kozhikode plane crash?
Low visibility, faulty windshield wiper too contributed to Kozhikode crash
Who are the smartest stock market investors among Modi govt ministers?
-
Apple has temporarily stopped selling products to customers in Turkey as the Turkish lira continues to crash.
According to CNBC, the Turkish lira crashed to a record low of 13.44 to the dollar on Tuesday.
While the online Apple Store remains available for customers in the country, Apple is not accepting any new orders in Turkey, not allowing shoppers to add any items to their digital shopping bag. The website reports nearly all devices as unavailable.
Apple has not announced an official halt to sales.
The value of the Turkish lira has dropped 45 per cent compared to the US dollar over the course of the year.
A Turkish lira is equivalent to approximately $0.078 at the current rate, and its value has been steadily falling since last week.
Turkey's currency has been in a downward slide since early 2018 due to geopolitical tensions with the West, current account deficits, shrinking currency reserves.
There is no word on when Apple might resume sales in Turkey. Meanwhile, the inflation rate is close to 20 per cent, dramatically increasing the price of goods.
--IANS
wh/svn/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU