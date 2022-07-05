APSEZ to seek shareholders's nod to reappoint Gautam S Adani as MD

-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will seek shareholders' nod this month for the reappointment of Gautam S Adani as its Managing Director, according to a regulatory filing.
It will also seek the approval of shareholders for the reappointment of Karan Adani as the whole-time Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from May 24, 2022.
The company's AGM is scheduled for July 26.
The consent of shareholders is being sought for the reappointment of Adani as the Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from July 1, 2022.
APSEZ is a leading commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It has its presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.
