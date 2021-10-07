At $93-bn net worth, Mukesh Ambani tops 2021 Forbes list of India's richest

-
ALSO READ
Gautam Adani now Asia's second richest, earns Rs 1,000 crore daily
India can be as rich as US and China by 2047, says Mukesh Ambani
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Mukesh Ambani sends oxygen from refineries to aid India's Covid-19 fight
Donald Trump falls off Forbes 400 rich list for first time in 25 years
-
A soaring stock market propelled the combined wealth of members of the 2021 Forbes list of India's 100 Richest to a record US$775 billion, after adding $257 billion -- a 50 per cent rise -- in the past 12 months.
In this bumper year, more than 80 per cent of the listees saw their fortunes increase, with 61 adding $1 billion or more.
At the top of the list is Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person since 2008, with a net worth of $92.7 billion.
Ambani recently outlined plans to pivot into renewable energy with a $10 billion investment by his Reliance Industries.
Close to a fifth of the increase in the collective wealth of India's 100 richest came from infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, who ranks No. 2 for the third year in a row. Adani, who is the biggest gainer in both percentage and dollar terms, nearly tripled his fortune to $74.8 billion from $25.2 billion previously, as shares of all his listed companies soared.
At No. 3 with $31 billion is Shiv Nadar, founder of software giant HCL Technologies, who saw a $10.6 billion boost in his net worth from the country's buoyant tech sector.
Retailing magnate Radhakishan Damani retained the fourth spot with his net worth nearly doubling to $29.4 billion from $15.4 billion, as his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts opened 22 new stores in the fiscal year ending March.
India has administered over 870 million Covid-19 vaccine shots to date, thanks partly to Serum Institute of India, founded by vaccine billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, who moves into the top five with a net worth of $19 billion. His privately held company makes Covishield under license from AstraZeneca and has other Covid-19 vaccines under development.
India's recovery from a deadly second wave of Covid-19, which broke out earlier this year, restored investor confidence in the world's sixth-largest economy.
There are six newcomers on this year's list, with half of them from the booming chemicals sector. They include Ashok Boob (No. 93, $2.3 billion) whose Clean Science and Technology listed in July; Deepak Mehta (No. 97, $2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite and Yogesh Kothari (No. 100, $1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Arvind Lal (No. 87, $2.55 billion), the executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, also debuted on the list after a pandemic-induced surge in testing caused shares of his company to double in the past year.
The country's IPO rush returned property magnate and politician Mangal Prabhat Lodha (No. 42, $4.5 billion) to the ranks, following the April listing of his Macrotech Developers. Among the four other returnees is Prathap Reddy (No. 88, $2.53 billion), whose listed hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has been testing and treating Covid-19 patients.
Eleven listees from last year dropped off, given the increased cut-off for gaining entry to this year's list. The minimum amount required to make this year's list was $1.94 billion, up from $1.33 billion last year.
Naazneen Karmali, Asia Wealth Editor and India Editor of Forbes Asia, said: "This year's list reflects India's resilience and can-do spirit even as Covid-19 extracted a heavy toll on both lives and livelihoods. Hopes of a V-shaped recovery fueled a stock market rally that propelled the fortunes of India's wealthiest to new heights. With the minimum net worth to make the ranks approaching $2 billion, the top 100 club is getting more exclusive."
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU