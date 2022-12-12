JUST IN
ONGC to invest Rs 2,150 cr on drilling 53 exploratory wells in Andhra
Paytm lending biz at annualised run rate of $4.8 bn, disburses 6.8 mn loans
Reliance Jio joins OnePlus to bring 'True 5G' tech ecosystem to India
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest nearly $400 million in Lenskart
Deloittee CEO to focus on India, climate crisis solutions after retirement
Tata group to open 100 small, exclusive Apple stores in India: Report
At $171 billion in 2022, India Inc clinches highest ever yearly M&As
Myntra gets 130,000 first-time shoppers from non-metros on Day 1 of sale
Team MRF Tyres bags European Rally Championship Award
With focus on efficiency, start-ups scale back ops in major reversal
You are here: Home » Companies » News
ONGC to invest Rs 2,150 cr on drilling 53 exploratory wells in Andhra
Business Standard

BharatPe CEO enjoying life with money I raised, fails to grow: Ashneer

Despite Delhi High Court's, Ashneer Grover took a serious dig at Suhail Sameer, saying the BharatPe CEO is unable to help the fintech firm grow

Topics
bharatpe | Startup India | Fintech

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe
Ashneer Grover, co-founder, BharatPe

Despite Delhi High Court's order to restrain from making defamatory statements against the company and its executives amid the ongoing Rs 88.6 crore fraud case, former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover on Monday took a serious dig at CEO Suhail Sameer, saying the CEO allegedly spent money on personal expenditures that he raised, but is unable to help the fintech firm grow.

In a tweet, Grover alleged that Sameer allegedly spent money raised by him to travel to Australia for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

"Suhail (CEO) -- bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle - hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, mkt share -- kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge? (Had a gala time with money Ashneer raised in Australia but I am unable to help the company on the hiring, product, tech UNITY Bank, payment aggregator (PA) license and market share fronts, what to do?)", tweeted Grover.

Grover then targeted Sumeet Singh, a partner with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas who joined BharatPe as its general counsel (GC) last year.

"Sumeet (GC): Case karenge ! case karenge ! Case karenge ! (But Sumeet went ahead to file case (against me)," Grover further posted.

The Delhi Hight Court last week issued notice and summons to BharatPe's former Managing Director and his kin in a plea filed by the company, seeking orders to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the company.

In April this year, Grover had threatened legal action against CEO Sameer and the board for his comments on professional networking platform LinkedIn against his sister Ashima Grover, along with seeking a resignation from Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Grover last week attacked the fintech platform's co-founder Shashvat Nakrani, saying he once asked him to bunk office for a whole year in order to complete his IIT degree while remaining on the payroll.

He also alleged that his book "Doglapan" created panic among BharatPe executives and this is the reason the fintech company had apparently filed cases against him.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on bharatpe

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 13:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.