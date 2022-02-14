BHEL bags order to supply compact heat exchanger sets for Tejas aircraft

-
ALSO READ
HAL's 'Made in India' civil aircraft carries out Ground Run and LSTT
HAL signing contract with GE Aviation for Tejas aircraft engines
HAL will make India self-reliant in defence technology: Venkaiah Naidu
BHEL posts consolidated net profit of Rs 27 crore for December quarter
HAL signs pact with Alliance Air for deployment of civil Do-228 Aircraft
-
State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday said it has bagged an order from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to supply compact heat exchanger sets for Tejas aircraft.
"Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has received a prestigious order for the supply of compact heat exchanger sets for 83 LCA Tejas MK1A aircrafts, from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)," the company said in a statement.
The order envisages manufacturing, assembly, testing and supply of compact heat exchangers to be fitted in the light combat aircraft, Tejas, being manufactured by HAL.
The BHEL's Heavy Plates and Vessels Plant (HPVP), Visakhapatnam is the sole supplier of heat exchangers for LCA Tejas to HAL since 1996.
The BHEL-HPVP and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bangalore have jointly designed and developed 13 different types of compact heat exchangers for Environmental Control System (ECS) and Secondary Power System (SPS) of LCA MK-1 programme.
The BHEL is also currently working with DRDO for the development of Air Cycle Machine based Liquid Cooling System (LCS) for Aircraft POD application for LCA MK-2.
The BHEL-HPVP has dedicated, intricate manufacturing and inspection facilities for manufacturing of state-of-the-art Compact Heat Exchangers for different types of aircraft manufactured by HAL.
The same are progressively being augmented to meet International Aero Standards (AS9100) and BHEL is ready to meet the requirements of future programs of LCA, ALH, Sukhoi and AMCA.
The BHEL has been a reliable supplier of critical equipment and services in the defence and aerospace sector for over three decades, the statement said.
Significantly, the company has already established specialised manufacturing facilities and capabilities aimed at making a major contribution towards self-reliance in the production of defence equipment, it added.
These initiatives of BHEL will be a driving force towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of Government of India, it further said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU