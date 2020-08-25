Birla Tyres board to meet later this week to consider raising Rs 1,100 cr

Tyres on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider raising up to Rs 1,100 crore.

The company's board will meet on August 28 (Friday) to consider capital raising options for an amount aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore by way of equity or debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures, among others, Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

Post approval from the board, the shareholder approval, if required, will be sought, it added.

The Kolkata-based firm, which caters to two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, however, did not share reasons for raising capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)