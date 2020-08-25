Birla Tyres board to meet later this week to consider raising Rs 1,100 cr

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Health hopes to maintain growth trajectory this fiscal: CEO
Covid-19 impact: Firms try to save jobs and their future through pay cuts
APL panel decides against Harsh Lodha re-appointment in MP Birla firms
Birlas infuse Rs 1,100 cr in Essel Mining to pare debt of group firm IGH
Priyamvada Devi Birla will case: HC notice to 3 firms of MP Birla Group
-
Birla Tyres on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider raising up to Rs 1,100 crore.
The company's board will meet on August 28 (Friday) to consider capital raising options for an amount aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore by way of equity or debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures, among others, Birla Tyres said in a regulatory filing.
Post approval from the board, the shareholder approval, if required, will be sought, it added.
The Kolkata-based firm, which caters to two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, however, did not share reasons for raising capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU