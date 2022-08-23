Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds

-
ALSO READ
SBI likely to issue Rs 7,000-cr additional tier-I bonds by August-end
Canara, Union Bank to raise around Rs 4,000 cr via AT-1 bonds by next week
Canara Bank Q1 net up 71.8% YoY to Rs 2,022 cr on higher interest income
SBI, Bank of Baroda may look to raise Rs 8,000 cr through bond sale
SBI board approves Rs 11,000 cr capital raise via AT1, tier-II bonds
-
Canara Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore, which includes Rs 1,000 crore through Basel-III Tier-II bonds maturing in 10-years, market participants said.
The bidding for the bonds will take place on August 25 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the BSE's bidding platform.
Most banks were raising funds in the past few weeks either through certificates of deposit, fixed deposits and bonds amid rising credit demand.
This was even after the rates on these instruments were rising after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate 50 basis points in the recent policy.
--IANS
msn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 15:37 IST