JUST IN
Tata Sons pegs AGR liabilities of two telecom firms at Rs 19,638 cr
SpiceJet exploring stake sale to raise Rs 2,000 cr, says CMD Ajay Singh
CCI keeping a close watch on PEs taking board seats in rival firms: Report
Audi to hike prices by up to 2.4% next month as supply chain costs rise
Apple expands self repair programme to Mac notebooks with M1 chip
Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate 'deeply overleveraged': CreditSights
Apple employees launch petition over company's return-to-office stance
India's e-commerce firms hire more delivery workers for shopping season
Air India, Air India Express to get new jets ahead of holiday season
McLaren to enter Indian market later this year, partners Infinity Cars
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Sons pegs AGR liabilities of two telecom firms at Rs 19,638 cr
Business Standard

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds

Canara Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore, which includes Rs 1,000 crore through Basel-III Tier-II bonds maturing in 10-years, market participants said

Topics
Canara Bank | Tier II - III | Bonds

IANS  |  Mumbai 

A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters

Canara Bank plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore, which includes Rs 1,000 crore through Basel-III Tier-II bonds maturing in 10-years, market participants said.

The bidding for the bonds will take place on August 25 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the BSE's bidding platform.

Most banks were raising funds in the past few weeks either through certificates of deposit, fixed deposits and bonds amid rising credit demand.

This was even after the rates on these instruments were rising after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate 50 basis points in the recent policy.

--IANS

msn/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Canara Bank

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 15:37 IST

`
.