China's ZTE reports net loss of $1.1 bn for H1 on impact from US sanctions

-
ALSO READ
China's ZTE clears hurdle to lifting US ban, agrees to deposit $400 mn
Helping ZTE in US a one-off? Don't be 'giant babies', China warns firms
Trump throws Chinese phone maker ZTE lifeline in US; firm to pay $1-bn fine
US senators oppose deal to remove ban on ZTE, see it as a security threat
Trade war: US reaches deal with China's phone maker ZTE Corp
-
ZTE Corp reported a first-half net loss of 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) on Thursday, weighed down by a ban on US firms selling parts to the Chinese telecom equipment maker that forced it to cease operations for three months.
The result compared with the 7 billion to 9 billion yuan net loss estimate disclosed last month, and the 2.3 billion yuan profit booked in the same period a year earlier.
Operating revenue in the first half fell 27.0 per cent to 39.4 billion yuan.
In June, the network equipment and smartphone maker paid the United States $1.4 billion in penalties in a deal to have the supplier ban lifted. The ban, imposed in April in relation to sanction violations, crippled ZTE and became a source of friction in Sino-US trade talks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU