City Union Bank's net profit rises 15% to Rs 182 crore in Sept quarter

City Union Bank on Friday reported a 15 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 182 crore for the September 2021 quarter, as provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 158 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Its total income during July-September 2021 fell slightly to Rs 1,224.94 crore, compared with Rs 1,230.27 crore in the year-ago period, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's interest income, however, rose one per cent to Rs 478 crore, from Rs 475 crore a year ago.
The bank said its deposits grew 12 per cent to Rs 46,316 crore during the September 2021 quarter, compared with Rs 41,021 crore a year ago.
Advances were up by 7 per cent at Rs 38,012 crore during the quarter under review. The total business jumped 10 per cent to Rs 84,328 crore as of September 30, 2021.
Net interest margin stood at 4.03 per cent and the return on assets at 1.32 per cent.
On the assets quality front, there was deterioration with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moving up to 5.58 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 30, 2021, against 3.44 per cent a year ago.
In terms of value, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 2,119 crore, against Rs 1,220 crore a year ago.
Net NPAs, or bad loans, were at 3.48 per cent (Rs 1,294 crore), compared with 1.81 per cent (Rs 631 crore) a year ago.
The bank's capital adequacy as of September 30, 2021, as per RBI guidelines on Basel-III norms is 19.24 per cent and tier-1 capital adequacy was at 18.18 per cent, well above the regulatory requirements.
