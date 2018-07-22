Combined net profit of top 23 auto cos just 2.79% of gross turnover in FY17

-
The combined net profit of top 23 four-wheeler automobile manufacturers in India stood at Rs 99.6 bn in 2016-17, which was just 2.79 per cent of their total gross turnover.
According to data sourced from SIAM and CMIE, the top 23 companies had a total gross turnover of Rs 3.56 trillion.
In 2015-16, the net profit of the 23 manufacturers stood at Rs 88.2 bn, which was just 2.69 per cent of the total gross turnover at Rs 3.28 trillion.
As per the data, out of the 23 manufacturers, 15 made profits during the fiscal under review while eight companies reported losses.
Among the 15 manufacturers were Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India, while the eight companies that reported losses include Tata Motors, Honda Cars and Ford India in their operations, according to the data.
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a net profit of Rs 73.37 bn in 2016-17, while Mahindra & Mahindra posted a net profit of Rs 39.55 bn. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India reported a net profit of Rs 19.73 bn.
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland posted a net profit of Rs 12.23 bn while Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a net profit at Rs 5.57 bn.
Other manufacturers -- Fiat India Automobiles, Force Motors, Mercedes Benz India, Nissan Motor India, Skoda Auto, VE Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen India also reported profit in their operations in 2016-17.
On the other hand, Tata Motors reported a loss of Rs 25.79 bn in 2016-17, while Honda Cars saw a net loss of Rs 23.3 bn during the fiscal. Similarly, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Ford India, General Motors India, Isuzu Motors and Renault India reported loss in their operations.
Daimler reported a net loss of Rs 15.49 bn during the fiscal under review, while Ford India reported a loss of Rs 5.20 bn in 2016-17.
Likewise, General Motors posted a net loss of 7.78 bn during the fiscal, while Renault India reported a net loss of Rs 3.72 bn in 2016-17. Although, the French car maker reported loss in 2016-17, it performed better from 2015-16 when it had reported a net loss of Rs 9.63 bn.
