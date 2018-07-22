Combined net profit of top 23 auto cos just 2.79% of gross turnover in FY17

The combined net profit of top 23 four-wheeler automobile manufacturers in India stood at Rs 99.6 bn in 2016-17, which was just 2.79 per cent of their total gross turnover.

According to data sourced from SIAM and CMIE, the top 23 had a total gross turnover of Rs 3.56 trillion.

In 2015-16, the net profit of the 23 manufacturers stood at Rs 88.2 bn, which was just 2.69 per cent of the total gross turnover at Rs 3.28 trillion.

As per the data, out of the 23 manufacturers, 15 made profits during the fiscal under review while eight reported losses.

Among the 15 manufacturers were India (MSI), (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India, while the eight that reported losses include Tata Motors, and in their operations, according to the data.

The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 73.37 bn in 2016-17, while posted a net profit of Rs 39.55 bn. Similarly, reported a net profit of Rs 19.73 bn.

Commercial vehicles maker posted a net profit of Rs 12.23 bn while reported a net profit at Rs 5.57 bn.

Other manufacturers -- Fiat India Automobiles, Force Motors, India, India, Skoda Auto, VE Commercial Vehicles and also reported profit in their operations in 2016-17.

On the other hand, reported a loss of Rs 25.79 bn in 2016-17, while saw a net loss of Rs 23.3 bn during the fiscal. Similarly, India Commercial Vehicles, Ford India, General Motors India, and reported loss in their operations.

reported a net loss of Rs 15.49 bn during the fiscal under review, while reported a loss of Rs 5.20 bn in 2016-17.

Likewise, General Motors posted a net loss of 7.78 bn during the fiscal, while reported a net loss of Rs 3.72 bn in 2016-17. Although, the French car maker reported loss in 2016-17, it performed better from 2015-16 when it had reported a net loss of Rs 9.63 bn.