Abu Dhabi's will offer wirelessly streamed movies and television shows to passengers on mainly short-haul flights as it removes entertainment screens from its narrow-body fleet.

The airline, which is embarking on a turnaround strategy after years of heavy losses, announced a new for its 23 jets on Sunday.

Passengers will be encouraged to connect their personal devices to an onboard streaming service that does not rely on to watch entertainment content.

All 23 are expected to be refitted by August, the said, while a said the removal of screens would save the 18 tonnes in weight a year.

The weight reduction will mean aircraft use less fuel, a major operating cost for all carriers.

The are mainly used on short-haul regional flights but also to cities within five hours' flying of Abu Dhabi, Etihad said.

The has downsized its growth ambitions and is focusing on point-to-point traffic.

