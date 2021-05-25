Flipkart hires 23,000 employees to bolster its supply chain amid pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Hiring activity registers 14% sequential growth in December: Report
India sees December hiring activity up by 14%: Job portal Naukri
Hiring to bounce back as most organisations lifted freeze: Naukri.com
Hiring sees growth in education, real estate in January: Naukri
Employers keen on hiring freshers across job roles: TeamLease report
-
Flipkart on Tuesday said it has hired 23,000 people across its supply chain, including delivery executives, in the last three months as the e-commerce marketplace strengthens the supply chain to fast deliver products while creating additional employment.
The hiring was done keeping the growing demand for e-commerce services across the country, as people continue to remain indoors to fight the pandemic, which has necessitated a ramp-up of supply chain, the company said in a statement.
"All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times," said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart.
From safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on Covid safety behaviour, the company is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.
The new hires are being trained virtually via a mix of classroom and digital training to enhance their understanding of the supply chain management.
Flipkart this month announced to boost its grocery supply chain infrastructure to provide its customers safe and seamless access to ordering daily essentials through quick and contactless doorstep delivery.
As part of the plan, Flipkart will add over 8 lakh square feet of space through five new fulfilment centres over the next three months.
With this additional infrastructure, the marketplace will bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more users across Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. This will also help Flipkart cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day.
Last month, the e-commerce company ramped up grocery fulfilment centre capacity across Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna. It currently serves close to 64,000 orders a day.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU