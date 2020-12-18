Flipkart onboards 35% more sellers in 2020 amid e-commerce surge

With the rise in online shopping amid the pandemic this year, not only in metros but also in tier-3 cities and beyond, on Friday said it saw close to a 35 per cent increase in sellers onboarded in 2020, in comparison to the same period last year.

These sellers came from tier-2 and tier-3 regions such as Tirupur, Howrah, Zirakpur, Hisar, Saharanpur, Panipat and Rajkot, the company said.

They primarily catered to categories such as household needs, women's ethnic wear, grooming, home decor and toys and school supplies.

During the "pre-Covid" January-March period, the most searched products included personal care, men's clothing, footwear and women's clothing.

During the lockdown, food and nutrition, household, toys and audio products witnessed the highest demand, said.

"Flipkart's purpose has been elevated this past year, as we continue to play an important role in ensuring the safe delivery of products to consumers' doorsteps through a safe and sanitized supply chain," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Group, said in a statement.

"The emergence of 'the new essentials' has seen the creation of greater opportunities and partnerships on our marketplace."

The platform said it witnessed a new user growth of close to 50 per cent right after the lockdown, with tier 3+ regions registering the highest growth of 65 per cent during the "unlock" July -- September phase.

Consumers from tier 2 and tier 3+ regions also spent the most time on the platform, signaling a continuing rise in user engagement and a shift in shopping preferences.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) adoption on the Flipkart platform increased nationally by 4.5X from January 2020 to August 2020, with Maharashtra taking the lead with a 5.2X growth.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were the other states that were at the top of the list for UPI adoption on the Flipkart platform.

This year, the adoption of native languages saw a 2.5X increase from pre-Covid to the festive period January to November, the company said.

--IANS

gb/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)