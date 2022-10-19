JUST IN
IndusInd Bank's Q2 net profit jumps 60.5% to Rs 1,787 cr, beats estimates
Business Standard

FMCG major Nestle enters into D2C space, launches online platform

FMCG major Nestle India on Wednesday launched its own Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, foraying into the fast-growing online channel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FMCG major Nestle India on Wednesday launched its own Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, foraying into the fast-growing online channel.

The company would launch its D2C platform MyNestl in Delhi-NCR and will expand to other parts of the country, said Nestl India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan in the earnings statement of the company.

This has been "created specifically keeping the consumer needs in mind, I am confident that MyNestl will delight the consumer in every way with curated product bundles, personalised gifting, subscriptions, discounts, and much more," he said.

Moreover, consumers can also try gourmet recipes on the site and get free nutrition counselling, Narayanan added.

During the July-September quarter, the e-commerce channel contributed 7.2 per cent of Nestle India's sales. It was largely fuelled by new, emerging formats such as 'quick commerce' and 'click & mortar'.

Recently, several FMCG companies either have acquired, invested or built their D2C platforms and online-first brands. The makers are now shifting online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart to their own websites and D2C operations.

Though, presently D2C and online sales have a small contribution but are expected to grow in the coming years.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:15 IST

