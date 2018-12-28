From shoes to watches, luxury biz witnesses headwinds, but chugs along

With customers dwindling at stores, the luxury products business in India seems to have witnessed a sort of a slowdown. However, that has not deterred many international luxury brands of automobiles, watches, shoes, apparel and accessories from scouting for locations in the country and setting up new stores, indicating that the prognosis is not so bad after all.

Consider the number of luxury brands that have set up shop in India recently. A few months back, Berluti, a luxury leather brand owned by LVMH, launched a store in New Delhi. Then high-end watch-makers Officine Panerai ...