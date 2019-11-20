Google launches Stadia with 22 games, to add more titles in coming months

Taking on Apple Arcade, on Tuesday finally launched its subscription service Stadia with 22 games on board.

"Stadia will continue to add features and updates in the coming weeks and months, as well as more games. Twenty-six titles are coming this year, with many, many more in development all around the world," Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM, Stadia, said in a statement.

Harrison had earlier confirmed that the company's game streaming platform Stadia's launch day line-up has been expanded with 10 more games, bringing the total to 22.

Assassins Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and SAMURAI SHODOWN are the 12 games that were confirmed to be available on Google Stadia when it arrived.

Additionally, users will also be able to play Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Over the next six weeks, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2, and Darksiders Genesis will be playable on Stadia.

Additionally, in 2020, more games will come to Stadia, including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google's game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Stadia is right now available in 14 countries -- Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US -- with a monthly subscription of Stadia Pro costing $9.99 (Rs 690 approx) in the US.