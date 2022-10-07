JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp forays into electric segment; drives in VIDA V1 e-scooter

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday forayed into the electric vehicle segment with the launch of its first electric scooter VIDA V1 priced at Rs 1.45 lakh

Hero MotoCorp | Electric Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday forayed into the electric vehicle segment with the launch of its first electric scooter VIDA V1 priced at Rs 1.45 lakh.

The company has introduced two trims of the scooter -- VIDA V1 plus and VIDA V1 Pro -- tagged at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, respectively.

The VIDA V1 Plus comes with a range of 143 kilometres, while the VIDA V1 Pro comes with enhanced range 165 kms on a single charge.

The company will commence sales of the electric scooter in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur before scaling up to the new locations.

The bookings will start on October 10 and deliveries will commence from second week of December.

Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said VIDA V1 is just not another model but an ecosystem which is going to power change in the mobility segment.

The VIDA V1 will compete with the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Ola Electric among others.

Hero MotoCorp is looking at various measures to strengthen its presence in the sustainable mobility.

Last month, the company announced to invest USD 60 million (about Rs 490 crore) in US-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.

The company noted that it is finalising a collaboration agreement with the California-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains.

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and engines. Its consolidated revenue for 2021 stood at USD 60.7 million.

Hero MotoCorp already has a stake of over 35 per cent in electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 16:35 IST

