JUST IN
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer
HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.9% to Rs 2,481 cr; total income up 16.4%
Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google
Amazon shuts its charity donation program 'AmazonSmile' as it fails purpose
This CEO raises 'long-standing issue' after passengers miss S'gapore flight
Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs
Sebi probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, YES Bank: Report
Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC
Jaguar Land Rover President and MD Rohit Suri to hang boots after 14 yrs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian dairy firm Hatsun Agro falls 2.9% in animal feed, milk procurement

India's Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, which sells Arun ice cream and Arokya milk, reported a 2.9% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt mainly by a surge in prices for animal feed and milk procurement

Topics
Hatsun Agro | Hatsun Agro Product | Hatsun Agro Products

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Zuari Agro Chemicals
Indian dairy firm Hatsun Agro falls 2.9% in animal feed, milk procurement

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, which sells Arun ice cream and Arokya milk, reported a 2.9% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt mainly by a surge in prices for animal feed and milk procurement.

The Chennai-based company said net profit dropped to 464.4 million rupees ($5.71 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 478.4 million rupees in the year-ago period.

While the quarter coincided with the October-February flush season when cattle naturally produce more milk, the prevalence of lumpy skin disease meant some of it went to waste.

Moreover, fodder prices went up due to a shortage as wheat and maize output fell, affecting most dairy farms in India.

Hatsun Agro's raw material costs rose 15.6% to 12.03 billion rupees in the quarter and accounted for nearly three-fourths of total expenses.

The company was also hurt by the unexpected and prolonged rains in South India, from where it gets more than half of its revenue.

Its overall revenue rose 7.5% to 16.95 billion rupees in the latest quarter. However, that was slower than the 13.7% growth in the December quarter a year ago.

Nonetheless, price rises helped Hatsun Agro's core profit margins expand to 11.21% from 10.59% a year ago. ($1 = 81.3450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Priya Sagar & Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hatsun Agro

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.