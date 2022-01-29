IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit jumps 50%, but asset quality worsens

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank's shares worth Rs 354 cr
IndusInd Bank's subsidiary defers review of decision to relieve top 2 execs
IndusInd Bank, NPCI tie up to simplify cross-border remittances through UPI
LIC gets central bank approval to hike stake in IndusInd Bank to 9.99%
-
IndusInd Bank on Saturday reported a 50 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,241.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 830.41 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income of the bank during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to Rs 9,614.34 crore as against Rs 8,887.28 crore, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.
However, the lender witnessed deterioration in its asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.48 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021 from 1.74 per cent in December 2020.
Net NPAs stood at 0.71 per cent as against 0.22 per cent in December 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU