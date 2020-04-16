Info Edge: Tough days ahead for naukri.com and 99acres amid Covid-19 crisis

Info Edge stock has always had an appeal among investors as it gives them an access to an array of online businesses, whether recruitment, real estate, education and food delivery. However, like for many others, Covid-19 and the country-wide lockdown has disrupted the party in many ways for the company. Commentary from Wipro suggests that hiring would be muted in the near- to medium-term.

Other companies, too, have indicated so. What’s more, companies across sectors have slashed salaries, which spells trouble for the real estate sector. Naukri.com (jobs portal) and 99acres ...