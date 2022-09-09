Invested $3.71 billion in Cloud infra, jobs in India since 2016: AWS

-
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has invested $3.71 billion in building local Cloud infrastructure and creating jobs in India in the last six years, a top company executive said on Friday.
Max Peterson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, AWS, told IANS that the company is bullish on the country's digital vision and will help it become a $5 trillion economy by 2030.
"Following the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region in 2016, AWS has invested $3.71 billion in local infrastructure and jobs across India," said Peterson.
The cloud arm of ecommerce giant Amazon, AWS is set to open a second infrastructure Cloud region in Hyderabad with three availability zones.
The Hyderabad Cloud region will join the existing Mumbai region to provide customers with even greater resiliency for critical cloud workloads, lower latency, and improved compliance capabilities.
Peterson said that he is witnessing a great momentum towards digitisation across the spectrum in India, especially in the areas of education, healthcare and space in the country.
"We are well prepared to help the Indian government, enterprises and startups with their Cloud journey in the post-Covid era, as Cloud becomes an integral part of every organisation, big or small," the top AWS executive emphasised.
The Mumbai, and soon Hyderabad Cloud region, will help hundred of thousands of Indian organisations, from startups to enterprises and the public sector, get additional infrastructure to leverage advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud with the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services.
AWS has also expanded its services through edge locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata.
Fri, September 09 2022.