Kirana partners see 30% rise in monthly delivery incomes in 2020: Flipkart

-
ALSO READ
Delivery Hero to sell South Korean unit for $4 billion Woowa deal approval
Kirana comes full circle
Flipkart kirana partners post 30% rise in monthly delivery incomes in 2020
Competition Commission of India approves Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal
Online retail majors focus on sprawling small retailer base to boost reach
-
Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday said its Kirana partners across the country registered an increase of nearly 30 per cent in their average monthly delivery incomes in 2020.
Flipkart group works with Kirana or general trade stores in various ways - through its delivery programme, authorised buy zones, and Flipkart Wholesale.
The Kirana stores form part of an extended delivery mechanism for Flipkart to help deliver packages at customers' doorstep, especially in tier-II and III cities, while providing kiranas with an additional source of revenue. The initiative was launched in 2019 and over 50,000 Kirana stores across the country are currently part of the delivery programme.
In 2020, there has been a nearly 30 per cent year-on-year increase in the average monthly delivery incomes for its Kirana partners, as per Flipkart.
"According to insights by Flipkart, the average monthly delivery incomes for Kirana partners in the South grew the most, followed by East, West, and North. Among the top cities, Kirana partners from Hyderabad saw the highest growth followed by Kiranas from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune," a statement said.
The programme continues to benefit scores of Kirana partners, helping sustain them financially during the lockdown period, it added.
"As one of the oldest and most trusted forms of retail in the county, kiranas are an essential part of the retail ecosystem in India and we, as a homegrown organisation, have been engaging with them in various ways to re-position and re-invent them as convenience stores from an e-commerce perspective," Flipkart Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.
Flipkart said it deploys a host of business processes and technologies to ensure the wide availability of shipments for deliveries for the Kirana partners to supplement their incomes. It also provides them with comprehensive training, including teaching the finer nuances of delivery, the functioning of the app, and customer service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU